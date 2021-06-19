Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTI. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

FTI stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.40. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.25.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

