Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,027 shares of company stock valued at $16,876,392 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.28.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $150.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.52. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

