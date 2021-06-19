Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,757,000 after buying an additional 1,123,953 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,903,000 after buying an additional 56,383 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,748,000 after buying an additional 1,615,911 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,019,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,748,000 after buying an additional 27,828 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,347,000 after buying an additional 901,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL opened at $113.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock worth $2,528,962. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RL. Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.35.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.