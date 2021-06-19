Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 163,577 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,120 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 163,577 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $2,213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 40.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 51,780 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 59.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $27.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.83. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

