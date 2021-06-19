Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Rating Increased to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $63.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $3,393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 123,189 shares of company stock valued at $6,967,469 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,539,000 after purchasing an additional 749,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,596,000 after purchasing an additional 637,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $24,781,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 697,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 385,624 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth $20,407,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

