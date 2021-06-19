Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 5,450 Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 226,284 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,692,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

