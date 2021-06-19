Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,843,000. Boston Partners increased its position in General Dynamics by 777.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after buying an additional 1,427,944 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,155,000 after purchasing an additional 512,609 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 445,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD opened at $185.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.13.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.