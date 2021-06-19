Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $114.11 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

