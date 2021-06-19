Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 122 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 518,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after acquiring an additional 136,033 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 113,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 63,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $134.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.58. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $141.40. The firm has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

