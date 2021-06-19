Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,901 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 701.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. UBS Group raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Olin in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Olin stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.52. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. Research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

In other news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

