Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,903 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,669 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 21.4% in the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 19.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,677 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Xilinx by 21.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,552 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 30.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in Xilinx by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.41 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.52.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

