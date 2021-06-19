Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is Principal Street Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 110.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,560 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 1.9% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MS traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,453,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,977,126. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $94.27. The stock has a market cap of $156.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

