Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $424.15 million, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.83. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 49,968 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after purchasing an additional 61,464 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

