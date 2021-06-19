Motorpoint Group’s (MOTR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of Motorpoint Group from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th.
Shares of Motorpoint Group stock opened at GBX 313 ($4.09) on Wednesday. Motorpoint Group has a 12-month low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 321.50 ($4.20). The stock has a market cap of £282.29 million and a P/E ratio of 18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 273.87.
About Motorpoint Group
Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 13 retail sites across Great Britain.
