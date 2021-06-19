Motorpoint Group’s (MOTR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of Motorpoint Group from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of Motorpoint Group stock opened at GBX 313 ($4.09) on Wednesday. Motorpoint Group has a 12-month low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 321.50 ($4.20). The stock has a market cap of £282.29 million and a P/E ratio of 18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 273.87.

In other news, insider Adele Cooper purchased 13,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £34,650.20 ($45,270.71). Also, insider Chris Morgan purchased 13,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £39,797.20 ($51,995.30).

Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 13 retail sites across Great Britain.

