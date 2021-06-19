Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.50 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.51 million.

Shares of MSGM stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.10. 53,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,885. Motorsport Games has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.01).

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

