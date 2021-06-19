Mountview Estates P.L.C. (MTVW) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $200.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:MTVW opened at £124.50 ($162.66) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £485.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30. Mountview Estates has a 1 year low of £101 ($131.96) and a 1 year high of £133 ($173.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 68.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of £117.55.

In other Mountview Estates news, insider Andrew R. Williams bought 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £110.13 ($143.89) per share, for a total transaction of £26,431.20 ($34,532.53).

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

