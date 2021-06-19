Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,437,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 644,938 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.23% of Mplx worth $62,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

MPLX stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.62. 2,544,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.36. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.60) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 112.70%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPLX. Barclays upped their price target on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

