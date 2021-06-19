Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of Natera stock opened at $102.88 on Tuesday. Natera has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.97.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $34,768.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,032,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,977 shares of company stock worth $29,822,780. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.