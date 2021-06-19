National Bank Financial Increases Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$19.50

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$19.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.96% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.46.

CVE opened at C$12.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.15 and a 1-year high of C$12.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.21.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66. Also, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

