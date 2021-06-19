National Bank Financial Weighs in on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $7.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.48. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BNS. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$91.00 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$83.00 target price (up previously from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.44.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$79.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$79.42. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$53.54 and a 52-week high of C$82.35. The firm has a market cap of C$96.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

