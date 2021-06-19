Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Short Interest Down 16.6% in May

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the May 13th total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 14.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $308,575.16. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,052 shares of company stock worth $699,453. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Shares of NYSE NLS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.67. 616,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,601. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

