Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.90.

Shares of NAV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.46. 884,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,175. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.88. Navistar International has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $45.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navistar International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Navistar International by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

