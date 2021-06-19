NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

NCC Group (LON:NCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NCC. Canaccord Genuity raised NCC Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 318 ($4.15) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities upped their price target on NCC Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 268 ($3.50).

Shares of NCC Group stock opened at GBX 282 ($3.68) on Thursday. NCC Group has a 52 week low of GBX 160.20 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 313 ($4.09). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 284.75. The firm has a market cap of £871.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

