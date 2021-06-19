Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches Market Cap of $438.17 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 19th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $438.17 million and $21.75 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,242.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,251.54 or 0.06212382 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $575.92 or 0.01589070 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.02 or 0.00438760 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00145429 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.21 or 0.00759344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.14 or 0.00436343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00365302 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,545,001,738 coins and its circulating supply is 26,736,025,426 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

