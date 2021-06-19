Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

NBO opened at $13.25 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

