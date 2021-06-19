NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Shares Gap Up to $22.70

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.70, but opened at $23.27. NeuroPace shares last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 713 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NPCE. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on NeuroPace from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, General Counsel Irina Ridley purchased 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $39,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 588,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 287,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,984.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

