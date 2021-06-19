New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.01. 190,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,116,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CLSA started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.99.

The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

