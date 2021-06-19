New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Given New $13.00 Price Target at B. Riley

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York City REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

New York City REIT stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $167.11 million and a P/E ratio of -3.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.14. New York City REIT has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -173.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in New York City REIT by 324.5% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in New York City REIT by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York City REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York City REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in New York City REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

