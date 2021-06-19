New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,731 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $109,855,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 742,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,775,000 after purchasing an additional 243,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSI. Truist upped their price objective on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

LSI opened at $105.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.95. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $108.18. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

In other news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

