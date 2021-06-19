New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 199,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,531,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,831,000. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 72,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 27,787 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,061,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE DNMR opened at $22.73 on Friday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $66.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 13.60.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.