New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,826,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,018,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,993,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,357,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,784,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $2,227,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 588,295 shares of company stock valued at $56,298,147 in the last quarter.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

