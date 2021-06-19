Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Truist increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $25.99. 3,488,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 980,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,821,000 after purchasing an additional 67,289 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 282,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.