NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. owned 0.22% of NewMarket worth $9,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEU. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 497.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 123,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth about $25,592,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,164,000 after acquiring an additional 44,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,938,000 after acquiring an additional 30,534 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth about $9,121,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEU stock traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.92. The stock had a trading volume of 74,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,732. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $306.23 and a twelve month high of $432.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.04. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.34.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

