Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 544,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,930 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $32,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $1,651,000. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in Newmont by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,869,000 after buying an additional 190,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Newmont by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $62.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.40. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.