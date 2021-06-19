Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) Short Interest Update

Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the May 13th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Newtopia from $1.60 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Newtopia alerts:

NEWUF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 15,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,848. Newtopia has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37.

Newtopia Inc, a health technology company, operates a habit change platform. It offers a personalized habit change platform that focuses on metabolic risk reduction by developing and implementing personalized experiences based on social, behavioral, and genetic information. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Newtopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.