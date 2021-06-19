NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Price Down 8.8%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s share price dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 34,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,895,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

NEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.31.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 66.4% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

