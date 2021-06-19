NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.6979 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from NFI Group’s previous dividend of $0.68.

OTCMKTS:NFYEF opened at $20.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73. NFI Group has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

Get NFI Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFYEF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NFI Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NFI Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on NFI Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on NFI Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.