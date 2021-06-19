NFT Index (NFTI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, NFT Index has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for about $569.77 or 0.01618205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $44.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00059446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00024936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.20 or 0.00738984 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00043776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00083463 BTC.

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

