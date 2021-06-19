NFTX Market Cap Tops $21.59 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for about $45.89 or 0.00128126 BTC on exchanges. NFTX has a market capitalization of $21.59 million and approximately $739,055.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFTX has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00057852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00024922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.51 or 0.00721808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00083158 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,522 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

