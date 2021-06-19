NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,351 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 2.4% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.20.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.41. 9,784,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,347,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $202.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.16. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.57 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

