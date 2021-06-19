Nkarta’s (NKTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NKTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nkarta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $869.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.84. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $81,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $522,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,640 shares of company stock worth $819,940.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,804,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,936,000 after purchasing an additional 481,337 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 3,218.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 234,864 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 1,796.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter worth about $5,562,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,014,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

