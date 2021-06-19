NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) CEO Buys $141,000.00 in Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) CEO Warren A. Veltman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00.

Shares of NNBR opened at $6.85 on Friday. NN, Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $294.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. NN had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NN by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NN by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NN by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NN by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NNBR. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

