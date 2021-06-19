Northern Trust Corp Acquires 38,193 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,193 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.50% of Workday worth $302,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Workday by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Workday by 4.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $50,005,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 445,044 shares of company stock worth $110,757,230 over the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDAY stock opened at $236.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.52 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

