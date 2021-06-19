Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,002,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,349 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Fortive worth $282,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.87. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

