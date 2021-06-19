Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,117,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,420 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $275,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gabelli raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $40.03 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.76.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

