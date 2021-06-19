Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,578,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $261,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,688. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $165.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.18. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

