Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $324,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $447,025,000 after acquiring an additional 47,066 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $347.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $326.68. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.39.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

