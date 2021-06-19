Northern Trust Corp Has $272.43 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,863 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $272,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,687,000 after purchasing an additional 58,330 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 237,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,075,000 after purchasing an additional 36,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $5,404,025. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.60.

SIVB stock opened at $530.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $562.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

