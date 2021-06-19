Northern Trust Corp Has $320.78 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,382,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,783 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 16.84% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $320,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GNR opened at $51.64 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.11.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.