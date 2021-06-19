Northern Trust Corp Has $333.81 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,327,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $333,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 15,337.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 105,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $147.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.82.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,596 shares of company stock worth $1,399,725 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

